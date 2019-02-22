Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Out again Saturday
Kadri (concussion) will remain in the press box for Saturday's game against the Canadiens, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.
Kadri's absence from morning state essentially guaranteed this outcome, but now any possibility can be squashed. He remains day-to-day, making Monday against the Sabres his next opportunity to draw into the lineup. Without him, William Nylander will likely center the third line again, while Connor Brown should may join the line again.
