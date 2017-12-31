Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Out again Sunday

Kadri (upper body) will miss a second straight game Sunday against the Golden Knights, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic Toronto reports.

Kadri is still considered day-to-day with his upper-body issue, so he could return to action as soon as Tuesday against Tampa Bay. Once he's cleared to play, the 27-year-old pivot will look to snap his current 11-game scoreless streak.

