Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Out again Sunday
Kadri (upper body) will miss a second straight game Sunday against the Golden Knights, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic Toronto reports.
Kadri is still considered day-to-day with his upper-body issue, so he could return to action as soon as Tuesday against Tampa Bay. Once he's cleared to play, the 27-year-old pivot will look to snap his current 11-game scoreless streak.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Game-time decision•
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Out Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Career-high pointless streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Caught in seven-game slump•
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Extends hot streak to eight games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...