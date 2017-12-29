Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Out Friday

Kadri (upper body) won't be available for Friday's game against Colorado, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Kadri is considered day-to-day with his upper-body ailment, so he could be ready to return to action as soon as Sunday against Vegas. In the meantime, Josh Leivo will likely enter the lineup and round out Toronto's depth up front against the Avalanche.

