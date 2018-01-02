Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Poised for Tuesday return

Kadri (upper body) will be back in the lineup for Tuesday evening's showdown against the Lightning, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.

Kadri is thus set to return to action after a two-game absence that has seen his team go winless. The 27-year-old is slated to center the Leaf's second line with Patrick Marleau and Leo Komarov on his wings and will be looking to break out of the 11-game pointless streak he currently finds himself stuck in.