Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Pots first goal of season
Kadri scored a goal and recorded a team-high six shots on goal Wednesday in a 4-2 win over the Jets.
Kadri was buzzing all game and appeared determined to rid himself of the goose egg in the goal column. His efforts were rewarded Wednesday and the 28-year-old center wound up tallying the game-winning goal. Next up for Kadri and the Maple Leafs is a home rematch with Winnipeg.
