Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Pots goal and assist versus Tampa

Kadri scored his 10th of the season and added an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

His goal was just his third since Dec. 1. Even though goals haven't come as easy as they did the past two seasons -- both 32-goal campaigns -- Kardi continues to produce at a high level, averaging 0.61 points per game in 2018-19. He remains a key piece to the power-play puzzle, logging 2:35 of ice time per game on the PP. Kadri's shooting percentage, currently at 9.0 percent, is his lowest mark since 2015-16.