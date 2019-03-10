Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Produces in return

Kadri (concussion) returned Saturday and delivered a power-play assist in 12:50 of ice time in a 3-2 win over Edmonton.

He played 2:23 on the power play -- that was a team-high mark shared with Auston Matthews and Morgan Rielly. Get him back in your lineup.

More News
Our Latest Stories