Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Records hat trick to top Caps

Kadri scored three goals and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Capitals.

He also chipped in four shots, a hit and a whopping plus-5 rating, and his second tally of the night proved to be the game-winner. Kadri has had some trouble finding the back of the net consistently this season, but he'll now head into the All-Star break with a solid 13 goals and 32 points through 49 games.