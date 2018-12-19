Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Registers three apples

Kadri recorded three assists in a 7-2 victory against the Devils on Tuesday.

Amazingly, all seven Maple Leafs goals came at even strength. Kadri picked up an assist on nearly half of them, helping to give him five assists in the last five games. Three points is a season high, and this was his first night with multiple assists since Oct. 11. He has eight goals and 21 points in 34 games this season.