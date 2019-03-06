Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Remains sidelined

Kadri (concussion) won't play Wednesday against Vancouver, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

Kadri will miss an eighth consecutive contest Wednesday and remains without a clear-cut timetable for his return to game action. His next opportunity to rejoin the lineup will arrive Saturday against the Oilers, but he should probably be considered iffy at best for that match at this point.

