Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Remains sidelined

Kadri (concussion) won't play Monday against the Sabres, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Kadri has yet to resume skating since suffering a concussion Tuesday against St. Louis, so at this point there's no telling when he might be ready to return to game action. William Nylander will continue to fill in on the Maple Leafs' third line uintil Kadri is cleared to play.

