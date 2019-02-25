Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Remains sidelined
Kadri (concussion) won't play Monday against the Sabres, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Kadri has yet to resume skating since suffering a concussion Tuesday against St. Louis, so at this point there's no telling when he might be ready to return to game action. William Nylander will continue to fill in on the Maple Leafs' third line uintil Kadri is cleared to play.
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Not expected to return Monday•
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Out again Saturday•
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Won't see game ice Thursday•
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: No-go for morning skate•
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Injury specified as concussion•
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Leaves for precautionary reasons•
