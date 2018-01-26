Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Scores twice against Dallas

Kadri scored a pair of goals, including one on the power play, in Thursday's win over the Stars.

That's back-to-back games with a power-play goal for Kadri, who has netted six of his 17 tallies this season with the man advantage. He'd been going through a rough stretch of late, so hopefully these last two games are a sign of what's to come. His second-line role and 28 points through 49 games make him a serviceable fantasy option across a variety of formats.