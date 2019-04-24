Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Season comes to end
Kadri (suspension) saw his team drop Game 7 on Tuesday, which means his season ends with the center watching from the press box.
The silver lining for Kadri, if you want to see it, is that the league didn't suspend him a set number of games, which means his ban won't linger into 2019-20. In 73 regular-season contests, the Ontario native notched 16 goals and 28 assists for his fourth straight 40-plus point campaign and should be capable of doing so again next year.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Suspended rest of first round•
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Likely facing hefty suspension•
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: May face supplemental discipline•
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Back for final frame•
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Leaves with possible knee injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Dazzles with seeing-eye pass•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...