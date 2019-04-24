Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Season comes to end

Kadri (suspension) saw his team drop Game 7 on Tuesday, which means his season ends with the center watching from the press box.

The silver lining for Kadri, if you want to see it, is that the league didn't suspend him a set number of games, which means his ban won't linger into 2019-20. In 73 regular-season contests, the Ontario native notched 16 goals and 28 assists for his fourth straight 40-plus point campaign and should be capable of doing so again next year.