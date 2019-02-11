Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Shot machine
Kadri failed to record a point but finished Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers with a game-high 12 shots on goal.
Kadri has not found the scoresheet in six straight games, still in search of his first point since the All-Star break. Next up will be Colorado on Tuesday, with Kadri hopeful that he'll break out of his slump against a struggling Avalanche squad. He failed to record a point in the two team's only other meeting this season.
