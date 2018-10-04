Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Shows off playmaking ability

Kadri set up two goals in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Nazzy has truly matured into one of the league's best two-way players. He benefited from playing with Auston Matthews on the power play and John Tavares at even strength on Wednesday. That might change when William Nylander finally hits the ice, but for now, Kadri could see a bump in production.

