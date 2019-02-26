Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Skates for first time

Kadri (concussion) took the ice Tuesday ahead of practice, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.

The fact that Kadri is still unable to join his teammates on the ice probably means he is more week-to-week at this point than day-to-day, though no official timeline has been provided by the team. In the meantime, William Nylander figures to continue featuring as a third-line center, while Andreas Johnson gets bumped up to a second-line role with Auston Matthews.