Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Slow start to season
Kadri has no goals and four assists in his first nine games this season.
The William Nylander contract impasse is hurting Kadri the most. Kadri's wingers are Par Lindholm and Connor Brown, rather than Brown and Kasperi Kapanen, who is toiling on the top line with Auston Mathews. Kadri isn't panicking, but he does need to adjust. And that hasn't come yet. He is seeing power-play time, but it may soon be time to re-adjust your expectations for offence from Kadri.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Sets up two power-play goals•
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Shows off playmaking ability•
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Nabs helper in Game 6 victory•
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Suspension ends•
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Handed three-game ban•
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Hearing scheduled with Department of Player Safety•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.