Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Slow start to season

Kadri has no goals and four assists in his first nine games this season.

The William Nylander contract impasse is hurting Kadri the most. Kadri's wingers are Par Lindholm and Connor Brown, rather than Brown and Kasperi Kapanen, who is toiling on the top line with Auston Mathews. Kadri isn't panicking, but he does need to adjust. And that hasn't come yet. He is seeing power-play time, but it may soon be time to re-adjust your expectations for offence from Kadri.