Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Snags goal Wednesday

Kadri ended a seven-game goalless streak with a tally against the Blackhawks on Wednesday.

Kadri -- whose goal came on the power play -- was firing pucks at the net Wednesday, as he racked up six shots. Of the center's 26 points this year, nine have been scored with the man advantage, which shouldn't come as a surprise considering he is averaging 2:08 of ice time with an opponent in the box. If the Ontario native can start rolling, he should still be able to challenge for the 50-point mark this season.