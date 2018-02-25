Play

Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Snipes two on the power play in win

Kadri scored twice in Saturday's 4-3 win over Boston.

Both came on the power play. Kadri has 13 points in his last 10 games and is blossoming on a line with Mitch Marner. Make sure you have him active while these two are together. Marner makes Kadri better. Period.

