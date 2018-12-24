Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Starting to surge
Kadri had an assist Sunday in a 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.
Kadri has really warmed up of late, putting up eight points (one goal, seven assists) in his last seven games. His goal pace is way down, but this spurt gets him back to the 50-point range for the season. Kadri will continue to benefit from the line realignment that happened with William Nylander's return, so he may recover some fantasy value.
