Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Streak at six games and seven points
Kadri scored his 10th goal of the season Saturday against Montreal to extend his point streak to six games and seven points, including four goals.
Kadri's growth in 2016-17 continues this season. His 18 points in 21 games put him on pace for his first 70-point season. Use him well.
