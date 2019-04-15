Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Suspended rest of first round

Kadri has been suspended for the remainder of the first round for his crosscheck to the head of Bruins forward, Jake DeBrusk.

The Maple Leafs' forward dodged a bullet with this ruling, as Kadri is no stranger to "crossing the line", having been suspended four times before this most recent incident. The decision from the league means he'll sit for a maximum of five games which is undeniably a big blow to Toronto's forward group, on top of being a pain in the you know what for fantasy owners. Needing to fill the void left by Kadri's absence, Mike Babcock figures to deploy either William Nylander or Patrick Marleau at center for the rest of the first round.