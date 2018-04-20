Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Suspension ends
Kadri has fully served his three-game suspension and will be eligible to play Game 5 versus the Bruins on Saturday.
Toronto's only win in these conference quarterfinals transpired in a game that Kadri sat out, but there's no doubt that the Buds miss him. Kadri produced 55 points (32 goals, 23 assists) -- with a career-high 19 points on the man advantage -- through 80 regular-season games. He'll have a chance to improve upon Toronto's lackluster scoring rate of 2.25 goals per game in the playoffs.
