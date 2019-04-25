Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Team needs him
Kadri regrets the Game 2 cross-check on Boston's Jake DeBrusk that landed him a suspension for the remainder of the first round, reports TSN.ca.
"Of course I regret it," Kadri said Thursday at the locker clean out. "It's not my intent to hurt people. Sometimes I think with my heart and not with my head. That can't happen again." His general manager Kyle Dubas told media at the earlier year-end availability that "[Kadri] likes to defend his teammates and he plays hard, but we need him to be available." More interesting is the fact that Kadri was not allowed on the road trips for Games 5 and 7, which likely means his coach saw him as a distraction he just didn't want near the team. Kadri's future with the Leafs will be a discussion all the way to training camp if he's not traded before then.
