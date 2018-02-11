Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Thirteen points in last 10 games
Kadri scored a goal and added an assist in Toronto's 6-3 win over Ottawa on Saturday night.
Kadri has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in his last 10 games and is playing inspired hockey with Mitch Marner and Patrick Marleau. Prior to that, he had just a single point in his previous 18 games. Kadri is finally a mandatory activation again, but he won't end up anywhere near his 32-goal, 61-point excellence in 2016-17.
