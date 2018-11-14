Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Tickles twine twice
Kadri scored two goals -- both on the power play -- in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Kings.
After failing to score in the first nine games, Kadri has racked up seven goals in the past nine outings. His shooting rate of 31.8 percent during that span isn't sustainable, but it puts him on pace to score 32 goals like he did in each of the last two seasons.
