Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Two-point effort in rout of Devils
Kadri scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 6-1 win over the Devils.
He also chipped in two shots, a hit and a plus-1 rating. Kadri has hit the scoresheet in six of his last seven games, giving him five goals and 11 points through 16 games on the season, and he should continue to fill a spot in the Leafs' top six while Auston Matthews (shoulder) is sidelined.
