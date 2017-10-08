Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Two straight two-point games
Kadri scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 8-5 win over the Rangers.
Kadri now has four points (two goals, two assists) in his first two games. Nice start, Nazzy. Now keep it up.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Not clicking with Patrick Marleau yet•
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Arrives at camp in best shape of career•
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Breaks out in Game 3 win•
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Moves into 15th in goals•
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Hits 60-point mark for first time in career•
-
Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Rings up two more points•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...