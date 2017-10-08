Play

Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Two straight two-point games

Kadri scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 8-5 win over the Rangers.

Kadri now has four points (two goals, two assists) in his first two games. Nice start, Nazzy. Now keep it up.

