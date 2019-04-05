Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Will not face Montreal
Kadri (undisclosed) will not play in Saturday's matchup with Montreal, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Kadri will have missed Toronto's last two games of the regular season by the time the puck drops Saturday. With the third seed all locked up, the team likely just wants to keep the forward ready for Game 1 against Boston. In Kadri's absence, Trevor Moore and Frederik Gauthier would likely see more time.
