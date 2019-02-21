Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri: Won't see game ice Thursday
Kadri (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Capitals, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Unfortunately, Shilton said that Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock does not have any more details on Kadri's injury. By default, the proven scoring pivot is day-to-day ahead of Saturday's clash with the Canadiens.
