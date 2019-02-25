Maple Leafs' Nicholas Baptiste: Packs bags for Toronto
Baptiste was dealt to Toronto for future considerations on Sunday.
The 23-year-old winger has 10 goals and 20 points in 54 games at the AHL level this season. He is expected to head to AHL Toronto and likely won't see any NHL action barring a lengthy injury to a Maple Leafs forward.
