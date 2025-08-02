Maple Leafs' Nicholas Robertson: Agrees to one-year deal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robertson avoided arbitration Saturday and agreed to a one-year, $1.825 million contract with the Maple Leafs, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
The two sides were scheduled for arbitration Sunday. Robertson had 15 goals and seven assists across 69 regular-season games with Toronto in 2024-25. He had a goal and an assist in three playoffs games as he was a healthy scratch in 10 contests. Robertson will likely battle for a spot on the third line at training camp.
