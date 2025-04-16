Robertson scored his 15th goal of the season Tuesday in a 4-0 win over the Sabres.
His goal came at 18:43 of the third after Auston Matthews potted an empty-net goal that sealed the victory for the blue and white. Robertson has had more than a couple healthy scratches this season, but he's still managed a career high in goals (22 points) in 68 games. It remains to be seen if he will dress in the postseason, though -- his game isn't perfectly aligned to the heavy hockey of the NHL playoffs.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Nicholas Robertson: Tallies twice after scratch•
-
Maple Leafs' Nicholas Robertson: Lights lamp Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Nicholas Robertson: Bags helper in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Nicholas Robertson: Second straight two-point game•
-
Maple Leafs' Nicholas Robertson: Pots pair of goals Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Nicholas Robertson: Strikes on power play•