Maple Leafs' Nicholas Robertson: Draws assist Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robertson logged an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Jets.
Robertson missed Tuesday's game in Utah due a lower-body injury, but that was the extent of his absence. The 24-year-old has resumed a third-line role with time on the second power-play unit. He's up to 23 points, 75 shots on net, 49 hits, 23 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 45 appearances. Robertson is just four points shy of matching his career-high effort from 56 games in 2023-24.
