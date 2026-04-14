Maple Leafs' Nicholas Robertson: Finds twine against brother's team
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robertson scored a goal on six shots in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Stars.
Robertson put the Maple Leafs ahead 5-3 in the third period. His brother, Jason Robertson, also scored in the contest, making it a happy occasion for the whole family. Toronto's Robertson has two goals over his last five games, but he has struggled alongside his Maple Leafs teammates late in the season. He's at a career-high 16 goals, 32 points and 127 shots on net through 77 outings this season.
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