Robertson scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

Robertson tied the game at 1-1 in the first period, capitalizing on a Seattle turnover. The winger had gone four games without a point entering Thursday. Robertson has done pretty well in a third-line role this season, earning 12 goals, 25 points, 81 shots on net, 55 hits and a minus-3 rating through 51 appearances. That's enough production to put him in consideration in deeper fantasy formats.