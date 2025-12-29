Robertson scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Robertson has two goals and three assists over his last five games. While he remains in a bottom-six role, he's starting to get more involved on offense, which could position him well for a move up the lineup if the Maple Leafs' scoring as a whole starts to fade again. The winger is at eight goals, 17 points, 62 shots on net, 39 hits and a minus-3 rating over 36 outings. He's just five points shy of matching his total from 69 regular-season contests last year.