Maple Leafs' Nicholas Robertson: First points in eight games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robertson put up two assists in a 5-3 loss to Nashville on Saturday.
The points were his first in eight contests, and he has three points (one goal) in his last 14. Robertson may have talent, but he simply can't deliver fantasy value on the third line.
