Maple Leafs' Nicholas Robertson: Gets first goal of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robertson scored a goal in a 4-3 overtime win over Buffalo on Saturday.
He was a healthy scratch Friday and returned motivated to prove he should be on the ice every time the team plays. Robertson gained some confidence in burying the puck behind Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and tying the game 1-1 late in the first. It was his first goal of the season.
