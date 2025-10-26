default-cbs-image
Robertson scored a goal in a 4-3 overtime win over Buffalo on Saturday.

He was a healthy scratch Friday and returned motivated to prove he should be on the ice every time the team plays. Robertson gained some confidence in burying the puck behind Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and tying the game 1-1 late in the first. It was his first goal of the season.

