Robertson scored a goal on four shots, added four PIM, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 6-2 win over the Flames.

Robertson has a goal and an assist over two games since spending two contests in the press box as a healthy scratch. The 23-year-old is working to rebuild some job security on the third line, though he's often been in and out of the lineup this season. He's up to 12 goals, 19 points, 91 shots on net, 58 hits, 31 blocks and a minus-3 rating over a career-high 57 appearances.