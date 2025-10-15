Robertson notched an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Predators.

Robertson has been in the lineup for all four of the Maple Leafs' games so far, but this helper was his first point. The 24-year-old has added eight shots on net, eight hits and a minus-1 rating. Robertson is firmly in a bottom-six role, and it would take multiple injuries for him to get a longer look higher in the lineup, so he's not a particularly strong fantasy option at this stage of the campaign.