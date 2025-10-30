Robertson scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Robertson has three points over three games since he was a healthy scratch last Friday in Buffalo. The 24-year-old's pair of points Wednesday came in garbage time, as they were on the last two goals of the game after the Blue Jackets had already established a significant lead. Robertson has four points, 19 shots on net, 12 hits and a minus-4 rating across 10 appearances this season and figures to be an occasional scratch when the team is fully healthy.