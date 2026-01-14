Maple Leafs' Nicholas Robertson: Out Tuesday, deemed day-to-day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robertson (lower body) won't play Tuesday versus the Mammoth, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Robertson is day-to-day after blocking a shot in the first period of Monday's game in Colorado. The 24-year-old will be replaced in the lineup by Calle Jarnkrok for Tuesday's contest. Robertson is questionable to suit up Thursday in Vegas.
