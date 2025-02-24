Robertson scored two goals on five shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Robertson's first goal was a power-play tally to tie the game at 1-1, and his second tally at 19:45 of the second period was the game-winner. Prior to Sunday, he'd gone minus-5 with 14 shots on net during a five-game point drought. The 23-year-old winger won't be a source of consistent offense as long as he's stuck on the third line. He's up to 10 goals, four assists, 78 shots, 46 hits and a minus-4 rating over 49 appearances this season.