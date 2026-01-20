Robertson scored a goal and added two hits in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Wild.

Robertson's tally came in the third period, cutting the Wild's lead to 5-2, but the Maple Leafs didn't make a rally out of it. The 24-year-old winger has done fine in January with five points and 11 shots on net over nine outings, mainly in a third-line role. He's at 11 goals, 24 points, 76 shots on net, 51 hits, 23 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 46 appearances.