Maple Leafs' Nicholas Robertson: Puts away goal in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robertson scored a goal and added two hits in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Wild.
Robertson's tally came in the third period, cutting the Wild's lead to 5-2, but the Maple Leafs didn't make a rally out of it. The 24-year-old winger has done fine in January with five points and 11 shots on net over nine outings, mainly in a third-line role. He's at 11 goals, 24 points, 76 shots on net, 51 hits, 23 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 46 appearances.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Nicholas Robertson: Draws assist Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Nicholas Robertson: Returning to action against Vegas•
-
Maple Leafs' Nicholas Robertson: Out Tuesday, deemed day-to-day•
-
Maple Leafs' Nicholas Robertson: Hurt after blocking shot•
-
Maple Leafs' Nicholas Robertson: Eight points in last eight games•
-
Maple Leafs' Nicholas Robertson: Six points in last five games•