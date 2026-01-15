Maple Leafs' Nicholas Robertson: Returning to action against Vegas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robertson (lower body) will return to action for Thursday's game against the Golden Knights, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.
Robertson suffered a lower-body injury during Monday's game against Colorado and sat out against the Mammoth on Tuesday. However, he's been cleared to return to the ice following a one-game absence. Across Robertson's last nine appearances, he's recorded four goals, four assists, eight hits, four blocked shots and a plus-4 rating while averaging 11:01 of ice time.
