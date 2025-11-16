Maple Leafs' Nicholas Robertson: Scores vs. Chicago
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robertson scored a goal, took four shots and delivered two hits in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks.
Robertson has been a steady source of offense for the Maple Leafs in recent weeks and has cracked the scoresheet in all but two of his games in November. Over that eight-game stretch, the winger has three goals, four assists, 17 shots on goal, eight hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-3 rating.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Nicholas Robertson: Six points in last five games•
-
Maple Leafs' Nicholas Robertson: Two-point night including winner•
-
Maple Leafs' Nicholas Robertson: One of each in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Nicholas Robertson: Gets first goal of season•
-
Maple Leafs' Nicholas Robertson: Manages helper Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Nicholas Robertson: Agrees to one-year deal•