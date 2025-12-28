Maple Leafs' Nicholas Robertson: Snaps 10-game goal slump
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robertson scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 7-5 win over the Senators. He had five shots.
Robertson pulled it off in just 9:52 of ice time. We're concerned about that, because William Nylander left with an injury early in the second period. In theory, Robertson has the talent to step into the top six, but his ice time didn't reflect that all. The goal snapped a 10-game drought (two assists).
