Robertson scored two goals, added two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Robertson had been scratched in three straight games prior to Saturday, which followed a run of five scoreless outings for the winger. In games immediately after a stint in the press box this season, Robertson has amassed four goals and two assists over seven outings. He's up to 14 tallies, 21 points, 101 shots on net, 68 hits, 32 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 63 contests overall while primarily playing in a bottom-six role. He needs one more goal to set a career high in the category.