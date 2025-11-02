Robertson scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Robertson's goal stood as the winner. He pushed the score to 3-1 late in the second period when he took a drop pass from Matthew Knies and beat Dan Vladar from the high slot. Robertson has three points, including two goals, in his last three games, and he's seeing time on the top line with Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies. Robertson has a chance to prove he should be a permanent fixture in the top six.